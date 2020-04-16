Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Forescout Technologies worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $127,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $1,693,969. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

