Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of American Public Education worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

APEI opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

