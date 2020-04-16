Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

