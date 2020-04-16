Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000.

In related news, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

RRGB opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

