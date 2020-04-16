Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,167 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

