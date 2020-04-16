Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,887 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Miller Industries worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Miller Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Miller Industries by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MLR opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

