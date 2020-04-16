Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $21.48 on Thursday. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

