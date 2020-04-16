Bank Ozk (OZK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Bank Ozk to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank Ozk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

