BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of BBQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE BBQ opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.30% of BBQ worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

