BidaskClub Upgrades Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to “Sell”

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCRR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

TCRR stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $482,467. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

