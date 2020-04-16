Biogen Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $8.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $8.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.81. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Shares of BIIB opened at $326.94 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.58 and a 200-day moving average of $290.87.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

