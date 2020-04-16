Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BLTG opened at GBX 190 ($2.50) on Thursday. Blancco Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 232 ($3.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 million and a P/E ratio of 111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

