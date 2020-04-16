Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 37,652 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

