Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 228.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Boot Barn worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. State Street Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

