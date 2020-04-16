Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE BAH opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

