Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 576,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 355,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.30. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.16 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

