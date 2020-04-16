Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

