Brokerages Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce sales of $243.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.50 million and the lowest is $242.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $216.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $977.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $995.15 million, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

BXS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXS opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

