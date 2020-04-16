Brookstone Capital Management Has $304,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

