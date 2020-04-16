Brookstone Capital Management Invests $261,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.