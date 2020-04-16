Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE:OMC opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

