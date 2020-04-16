BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of DOOO opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 121,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

