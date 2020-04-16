Brunswick Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

