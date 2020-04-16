Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Update

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 1,053,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. Analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

