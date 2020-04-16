Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.67.

Caci International stock opened at $232.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average is $239.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

