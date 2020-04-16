Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)’s share price dropped 7% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cactus traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.82, approximately 791,501 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 569,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,462,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

