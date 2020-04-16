Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELY. Cowen raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.77. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.