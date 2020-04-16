Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$24.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$24.00 target price from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

