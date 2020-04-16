Canfor (CFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Canfor to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

CFP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

