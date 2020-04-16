Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$247.50 million during the quarter.

CFX opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$15.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million and a PE ratio of -12.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities cut Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

