Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Sidoti from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.20 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

