CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Lowered to C$3.75

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

TSE:CWX opened at C$3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $272.18 million and a PE ratio of 15.86. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

