Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.