Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.