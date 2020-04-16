Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

