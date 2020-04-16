Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $43.25, 647,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 863,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Specifically, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 294,134 shares valued at $21,548,104. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

