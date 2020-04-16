CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.51 Million

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $83.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $86.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $358.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $364.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $378.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

