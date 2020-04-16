Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.90-5.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.90-5.50 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

