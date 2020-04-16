Chartwell Retirement Residences Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$234.92 million during the quarter.

