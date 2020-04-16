Chewy (CHWY) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chewy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54% Chewy Competitors -10.74% -19.03% -6.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion -$252.37 million -69.70 Chewy Competitors $15.02 billion $456.56 million 13.60

Chewy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chewy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Chewy Competitors 263 956 2685 90 2.65

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.75%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Chewy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Chewy competitors beat Chewy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

