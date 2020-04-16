CIBC Lowers Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$0.90

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$80.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

