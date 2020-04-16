Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Headlines about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

