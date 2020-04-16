Citrix Systems (CTXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $150.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $150,757.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

