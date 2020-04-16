Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,665 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $584.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.17%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

