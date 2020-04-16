Comparing Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) & Dillard’s (OTCMKTS:DDS)

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seven & i alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seven & i and Dillard’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dillard’s 3 2 0 0 1.40

Dillard’s has a consensus target price of $50.80, suggesting a potential upside of 87.04%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Seven & i.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and Dillard’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.11 $111.08 million $4.17 6.51

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s 1.77% 6.15% 2.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dillard’s beats Seven & i on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seven & i Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs. As of February 28, 2019, it operated 917 stores in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the production, consultation, and design of residential and commercial space. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.