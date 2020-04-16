Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Computer Programs & Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

CPSI opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $324.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

