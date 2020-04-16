Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1,005.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.90% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

