Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.29 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.85 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

