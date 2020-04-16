Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) vs. Slack (OTCMKTS:WORK) Financial Analysis

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cornerworld alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cornerworld and Slack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A Slack 1 9 13 0 2.52

Slack has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerworld and Slack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A Slack -90.58% -138.05% -45.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cornerworld and Slack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Slack $630.42 million 24.76 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -19.74

Cornerworld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack.

Cornerworld Company Profile

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.