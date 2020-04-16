Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Stock Price Down 14.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.50. Covanta traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.51, approximately 4,396,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 1,217,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

CVA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Covanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. Covanta’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

